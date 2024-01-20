SCCI chief, RTO discuss reforms in tax sector

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President, Fuad Ish­aq, and Chief Commissioner of Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, Zafar Iqbal, have agreed to host an open forum at the chamber level to resolve business community issues directly. Ishaq proposed reforms to the government and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), advocating for reducing Income tax, Sale tax, Withholding tax, and Customs duties to single digits. The goal is to attract new taxpayers while ensuring ease in tax collection and increasing government rev­enue from existing taxpayers.

An important meeting between SCCI President Fuad Ishaq and Chief Commissioner RTO Peshawar Zafar Iqbal took place at the Regional Tax Office, as per a press release issued on Friday. The meeting in­cluded SCCI Vice Presidents Sanaullah and Ijaz Afridi, Commissioner Inland Revenue RTO Peshawar Dr. Fa­rooq Jamil, and Additional Commissioner Audit RTO Peshawar Fazl-i-Malik. Discussions centred on tax system reforms, reduction in tax rates, and the pro­posal to hold an open forum at the chamber level for immediate resolution of taxpayers’ problems.

SCCI Chief Fuad Ishaq expressed satisfaction with the facilitation of the business community and sug­gested simplifying the tax system and resolving tax­payers’ problems.