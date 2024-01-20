 SCCI welcomes BFC establishment

SIALKOT - President Sialkot Chamber Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that after the establishment of the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) in Sialkot Anwar Club by the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, 17 government departments, including health, environment, civil defense, Chamber members and citizens will be able to take full advantage of the counters of Forests, Wildlife, Fisheries, Industry Commerce, Small Industries Corporation, Local Government, TMA and Police and get the necessary documents required for their work purpose and solving legitimate tasks. They will not have to go around different offices, which will solve their problems and save them from traditional delaying tactics.