 SCCI welcomes BFC establishment

Staff Reporter
January 20, 2024
SIALKOT   -  President Si­alkot Chamber Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that after the estab­lishment of the Busi­ness Facilitation Centre (BFC) in Sialkot Anwar Club by the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, 17 gov­ernment departments, including health, envi­ronment, civil defense, Chamber members and citizens will be able to take full advantage of the counters of For­ests, Wildlife, Fisheries, Industry Commerce, Small Industries Cor­poration, Local Govern­ment, TMA and Police and get the necessary documents required for their work purpose and solving legitimate tasks. They will not have to go around different of­fices, which will solve their problems and save them from tradi­tional delaying tactics.

