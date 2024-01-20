Saturday, January 20, 2024
Seven killed in Philippine landslide

Agencies
January 20, 2024
MANILA  -  At least seven people were killed when a landslide hit a house in the southern Philippines on Thursday, a disaster official said, with the death toll expected to rise. The incident happened in the morning in a moun­tainous gold mining region of Davao de Oro province on Mindanao island, where heavy rain has triggered flood­ing and landslides this week.

A family of eight -- including six chil­dren -- had left their evacuation centre and returned home for a prayer meet­ing with other villagers, Monkayo mu­nicipal disaster officer Rocris Idul told AFP. Rescuers retrieved seven bodies from the mud, including those of the children. Another four people were still missing, Idul said. “There’s a very slim chance they can survive,” Idul said, noting the huge volume of mud that buried the house.

