Saturday, January 20, 2024
Shaista highlights fitness centres play in promoting women’s health

APP
January 20, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR   -   Prominent social activist Shaista Khoso Friday emphasised the sig­nificance of physical exercise for women, underscoring its heightened importance in the present era. Speak­ing at an event here, she highlighted the crucial role fitness centres play in pro­moting women’s health. She stressed the link between the economic and social empow­erment of women and over­all societal development. Advocating for a change in attitudes towards gender discrimination, she urged women to allocate time for regular exercise in parks and fitness centers, emphasizing the positive impact on both physical and mental health. Shaista highlighted the changing lifestyle dynam­ics, emphasizing that, unlike previous decades, contem­porary women engage less in physical work. She shared that customer priorities now include weight loss, physical fitness, mental well-being, and an active lifestyle. 

APP

