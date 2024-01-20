SHC orders FIRs against political parties using public property for electioneering

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered registration of cases against the po­litical parties’ and companies whose banners and advertisements are found on any public property.

The Sindh High Court in its writ­ten verdict on a plea against the in­stallation of billboards, signboards and banners on public properties, ordered registration of FIRs against candidates whose names, pictures, or posters have been displayed on any public property. The court once again directed the Karachi commis­sioner, DCs, KMC and cantonment boards of the city to ensure the re­moval of all billboards, hoardings and advertisements from all public properties of the city.

The court has directed authorities to submit implementation report on January 29. Earlier, a division bench headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar in­quired the provincial law officer, KMC and others about the removal of bill­boards from public properties.

The Cantonment Board Clifton said all billboards had been removed from its jurisdiction, while a Malir Canton­ment Board official stated that no permission was granted for the in­stallation of billboards on any public property. The KMC however did not file any response to the petition.

The SHC further directed its office to communicate its order to the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan. When the bench took up two petitions, seek­ing implementation of the Supreme Court judgement handed down in 2016 against installation of billboards and hoardings on public property, the district administration, cantonment boards, police and other respondents filed reports regarding compliance with an earlier order of the bench.

They claimed that the court or­ders had been compiled with and billboards and hoardings had been removed from the public property. However, the petitioners strongly dis­puted such reports and argued that advertisements, posters, billboards and hoardings were still seen on pub­lic property all over the metropolis.

They also submitted recent photo­graphs in support of their arguments.

The officials, parties and lawyers present during the proceedings ad­mitted that the menace of misuse and abuse of public property could not be eradicated yet despite the orders of the apex court and the SHC.

They also conceded that the ban­ners, posters, panaflexes and flags of political parties were commonly seen on public property because of the up­coming general elections.

The bench noted that its attention was also drawn to Section 180 of the Election Act, 2017 which, inter-alia, prohibited persons and political parties from affixing hoardings or penaflexes and hoisting flags on the public property.

Therefore, it ordered the com­missioner, mayor of Karachi, CEOs of each cantonment board, deputy commissioners, inspector general of police, municipal commissioners and all town municipal commissioners to remove all billboards and hoardings, including political posters, banners and flags, installed at the public prop­erty in the city before the next hear­ing failing which appropriate order would be passed against them.

“The competent authority(ies) are directed to lodge FIR under the Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Act, 2010, against the CEOs of the companies/entities whose products are being advertised on public properties and the CEOs of their advertising companies/agen­cies, and also the provincial heads of political parties whose banners, posters, flags etc. are found on any public property and the candidate whose name, picture or poster is dis­played on any public property,” the bench in its order added.