Sherpao demands probe into PTI corruption

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao demanded the estab­lishment of a high-powered commission to investigate cor­rupt practices during the nine-year rule of the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Speak­ing at a gathering in Charsadda’s Shabqadar tehsil, Sherpao criti­cized PTI for leaving the prov­ince in dire financial straits, leading to a lack of funds to pay government employee salaries.

Sherpao highlighted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s staggering debt of over Rs900 billion, urging the need for a commission to trace the misappropriated funds. He criticized the PTI leader, accusing him of pushing the province and the country to the brink of bank­ruptcy due to incompetence.

The QWP leader empha­sized the plight of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa’s residents, citing widespread poverty, and dis­missed PTI’s anti-corruption ef­forts as a deceptive ploy. Sher­pao also criticized Imran Khan, claiming his rule had been dis­astrous, causing economic ruin and political instability. He ac­cused Khan of failing to elimi­nate terrorism and misleading the youth with hollow slogans.

According to Sherpao, Imran Khan acted like a dictator dur­ing his prime ministership, in­citing violence against state in­stitutions when his government was dislodged. He pointed to the May 9 mayhem, attributing it to Khan’s actions and stating that undoing the damage and putting the country on the path to progress would require con­siderable time and effort.