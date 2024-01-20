Sherpao demands probe into PTI corruption

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao demanded the establishment of a high-powered commission to investigate corrupt practices during the nine-year rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Speaking at a gathering in Charsadda’s Shabqadar tehsil, Sherpao criticized PTI for leaving the province in dire financial straits, leading to a lack of funds to pay government employee salaries.
Sherpao highlighted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s staggering debt of over Rs900 billion, urging the need for a commission to trace the misappropriated funds. He criticized the PTI leader, accusing him of pushing the province and the country to the brink of bankruptcy due to incompetence.
The QWP leader emphasized the plight of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s residents, citing widespread poverty, and dismissed PTI’s anti-corruption efforts as a deceptive ploy. Sherpao also criticized Imran Khan, claiming his rule had been disastrous, causing economic ruin and political instability. He accused Khan of failing to eliminate terrorism and misleading the youth with hollow slogans.
According to Sherpao, Imran Khan acted like a dictator during his prime ministership, inciting violence against state institutions when his government was dislodged. He pointed to the May 9 mayhem, attributing it to Khan’s actions and stating that undoing the damage and putting the country on the path to progress would require considerable time and effort.