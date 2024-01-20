SHO among 3 cops named in FIR on illegally confining a man

MUZAFFARGARH - On the orders of Lahore High Court Multan Bench, the officials of Khangarh police station on Friday registered case against their Station House Officer (SHO), a Sub Inspector and a Muharrir on their involvement in keeping a young man con­fined for a week with­out any charge.

The Khangarh Police had arrested a young man Ali Abbas resident of Basti Ranjhan Pir Colony around a month back and kept him in illegal confinement for a week. A petition was filed in Lahore High Court Multan Bench and a bailiff was de­puted to conduct raid on the police station Khangarh.