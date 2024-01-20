Saturday, January 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SHO among 3 cops named in FIR on illegally confining a man

Our Staff Reporter
January 20, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -  On the orders of Lahore High Court Multan Bench, the officials of Khangarh police station on Friday registered case against their Station House Officer (SHO), a Sub Inspector and a Muharrir on their involvement in keeping a young man con­fined for a week with­out any charge. 

The Khangarh Police had arrested a young man Ali Abbas resident of Basti Ranjhan Pir Colony around a month back and kept him in illegal confinement for a week. A petition was filed in Lahore High Court Multan Bench and a bailiff was de­puted to conduct raid on the police station Khangarh.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1705639333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024