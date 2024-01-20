Shoaib Malik ties the knot with actor Sana Javed

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik on Saturday announced his second marriage with actor Sana Javed.

The news was shared by the celebrity couple on their Instagram accounts.

“Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs,” the 41-year-old cricketer wrote a Quranic verse on his Instagram while also sharing the pictures of marriage.

Earlier, Shoaib Malik had tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza while Sana Javed had married to singer Umair Jaswal.

Two days ago, Indian media reported about tennis star Sania Mirza’s cryptic post on her Instagram where she discussed marriage and divorce in a motivational text.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely,” Mirza’s post read.

Formerly called the power couple, Shoaib and Sania, remained in the headlines for quite a time since 2022 following the reports of their separation.

Shoaib and Sana were rumoured to have been divorced with both keeping mum on the matter to date reportedly due to agreements. None of them publically verified their relationship status amid the speculations.