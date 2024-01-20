Sindh, Balochistan Men’s Softball 3-match Series starts today 

LAHORE - The opening match of the three-match bilateral series between men’s softball teams of Sindh and Balochistan will commence today (Saturday), with the opening match to take place at 1:00 pm at KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road, Karachi. The Balochistan softball team has already reached Karachi to participate in the series. Sindh Softball Association President and Essa Laboratories CEO Prof Dr Farhan Essa will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony, while Special Olympic Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani will be the guest of honor. The final match of the series will be played on Sunday (January 21).