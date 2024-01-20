Sindh, Balochistan Men’s Softball 3-match Series starts today 

LAHORE - The opening match of the three-match bilateral se­ries between men’s softball teams of Sindh and Balo­chistan will commence today (Saturday), with the opening match to take place at 1:00 pm at KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road, Karachi. The Balochistan softball team has already reached Karachi to participate in the series. Sindh Softball Association President and Essa Labora­tories CEO Prof Dr Farhan Essa will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony, while Special Olympic Paki­stan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani will be the guest of honor. The final match of the series will be played on Sunday (January 21).