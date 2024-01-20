Sindh govt, green corporate sign joint venture for corporate farming

KARACHI - After a successful pilot in Punjab Province for Corporate Agricul­ture Farming, a government-to-government (G2G) Joint Ven­ture Agreement was signed at Chief Minister House between the Sindh government and M/S Green Corporate Initiative (Pri­vate) Limited, a company under the umbrella of Pak Army for Corporate Agriculture Farming initiative for cultivating available barren land in all the provinces of the country. This was stated by Minister Revenue Younus Dhaga while addressing a press confer­ence here at CM House on Friday. He was accompanied by Minister Law Omar Soomro, Minister In­formation Ahmad Shah, and Lt General Shahid Nazeer.

The media was told that this was one of the initiatives under the umbrella of the Special In­vestment Facilitation Council (SIFC) established under Chap­ter II A of the Board of Invest­ment Ordinance 2001 intro­duced through an Amendment Act of 2023 passed by the Parlia­ment, wherein all the Chief Min­isters and Chief Secretaries of provinces have been notified as the members of SIFC Apex Com­mittee and Executive Committee respectively. The Federal and Provincial Governments, includ­ing the then-elected Sindh gov­ernment, decided to introduce the initiative in all the provinces of Pakistan. Hence, considering an ongoing initiative decided at national and provincial lev­els, the Statement of Conditions (SoCs) for Corporate Agriculture Farming (CAF) was approved by the Caretaker Sindh government on December 01, 2023, to ensure the continuity of the policy de­cisions of the previous elected governments both at federal and provincial levels.

As a pilot project, concerned Deputy Commissioners have identified some pieces of barren land measuring approximately “52713” Acres, in the pilot proj­ect this initiative i.e., Khair­pur 28,000 Acres, Tharparkar 10,000 Acres, Dadu 9305 Acres, Thatta 1000 Acres, Sujawal 3408 Acres and Badin 1000 Acres.

The barren land shall be hand­ed over for 20 years after survey, demarcation and verification that such land is not located in prohibited areas, not under any pending litigations or court or­ders and also not included in any barrage land grants.

Further, it shall also be ensured that no land shall be considered for this initiative which shall fall within the limits of any villages, katchi abadi, locality, temporary shelters, grazing land, seasonal cultivation, range, any settle­ment, amenity, potential mining areas, already reserved land for any public purpose, motorways, superhighways, national high­ways, roads, jails, railway lines, irrigation channels, wildlife sanc­tuaries, national parks, mountain ranges, heritage sites, religious sites, graveyards, forest land in­cluding mangroves habitats and protected forests, wastelands, wetlands, “dhoras”/depressions, sea-creeks, river deltas, inland waters, internal waters, historical waterways, vital security instal­lations, port and sea shore. The Company shall spend 20 per cent of the Net profit on Research and Development in the local area. While 40 per cent of the Net Profit will be paid to the Sindh Govern­ment on an annual basis.