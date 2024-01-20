Spreading message of harmony especially among youth need of hour: Aneeq

KARACHI - Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed has said that spreading message of harmony and peaceful coexistence among the masses particularly the youth was need of the hour. This was stated by him on Friday while addressing a seminar on “Bridging beliefs: Interfaith Harmony in Pakistan” organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in collaboration with Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) Karachi.

Aneeq Ahmed said that young generation was our future and message bearer of Islam’s message of Husn-e-Akhlaq (moral excellence) and hoped that they would spread it further across the globe for realizing the dream of establishment of an in­clusive and holistic society. All the religions have identical divine message inculcated within their ideology because they are interrelated in the string of Creator’s guidance from Adam AS to Muhammad SAW who announced completion of the ‘Deen’, he added. The minister said that Islam attaches a dig­nified status to human being declaring him ‘Naib of the Allah’ on the earth while the Quran narrates that every human was member of the Allah’s fam­ily. “How one can claim having love for Allah when his heart has occupied with feelings of prejudice, enmity and hatred to other humans even if they be­long to a different religion,” he questioned.

Ensuring justice to every citizen was mandatory in governance system of Islam that also requires complete freedom to non-Muslim citizens within an Islamic state, he maintained adding that injustice to a non-Muslim in an Islamic state was considered more oppressive act as compared to a wrongdoing with a Muslim citizen whereas the government was also responsible of ensuring safety and security of place of worship of all the religions. In Pakistan, equal treatment was being made with every citizen and non-Muslim communities were living safely in a better environment while the government was providing security to non-Muslims, the federal minister said and emphasized that all citizens- ir­respective of their beliefs- have to play their due role independently for development of the coun­try. Speaking at the seminar, Bishop Fredrick John, Bishop of Karachi and Balochistan emphasized on living our lives while following the religious ideolo­gies in letter and spirit. “We are meant to develop and encourage others and accept and respect each other in their own capacities as God has created the human without any difference,” he noted add­ing that being from a different religion should not be made a matter of contention but actually ‘being different is a blessing’. Dr Mufti Irshad Ahmed Ijaz, Head of Sharia Department of State Bank of Paki­stan, expressing views on evolution of human be­ing and religion in the world, said that all the reli­gions coexisted in the world from centuries.

He said that Allah has commanded for justice to all, developing social harmony and living in peace and tolerance. People with different beliefs, races, languages can live in harmony by learning and adopting principles of peaceful coexistence, he add­ed. Sardar Ramesh Singh, Patron in Chief Pakistan Sikh Council, lauded the initiative of the Ministry of Religious Affairs for holding a series of seminars and conferences on Interfaith Harmony and said that every religion preaches love and brotherhood and denounce aggression and violence.