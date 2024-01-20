TCL honored with over 40 awards and accolades at CES 2024

LAHORE - TCL Electronics, a leading con­sumer electronics brand and the world’s top two TV brand, pre­sented its leading portfolio of in­novative technologies across mul­tiple categories at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2024), including the 115-inch QM891G; world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV and one of the industry’s first smart connected mobile device entertainment solutions.

At the 2023-2024 Global Top Brands Awards Ceremony (GTB), organized by Asia Digital Group and European Digital Group, TCL secured six accolades across vari­ous categories. The world’s larg­est 115-inch QM891G QD-Mini LED TV earned the “Innovative Display Technology Gold Award of the Year,” highlighting TCL’s prowess in LED TV display tech­nology. This 115-inch QD-Mini LED TV features over 20,000 lo­cal dimming zones and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The com­pany also introduced the QM7 and QM8 QD-Mini LED models, showcasing advanced backlight and processing technologies. The NXTPAPER 14 Pro tablet and Ray­Neo X2 Lite AR Glasses received the “Eye Protection Display Tech­nology Innovation Award” and “AR Glasses Innovation Award of the Year” respectively.

In addition to GTB recognition, TCL was named “2023-2024 Global CE Brands Top 10,” “2023-2024 Global TV Brands Top 10,” and “2023-2024 Global CE Brands Top 50.” The TCL 40 NXT­PAPER smartphone also secured a CES 2024 Innovation Award in the “Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps” category. As the world’s first and one of the smartphones optimized for human eyes,

TCL also presented an indus­try-leading smart connected mo­bile device entertainment solu­tion, integrating smartphones, tablets, smart glasses, and more. The expanded tablet portfo­lio, 50 Series smartphones, and NXTPAPER 3.0 technology dem­onstrated TCL’s focus on better visual health and an enhanced digital viewing experience.

Technological advancements for smarter living were show­cased in TCL’s innovations like the FreshIN 2.0 Air Conditioner, window air conditioner with Matter protocol, and Free Built-in Series refrigerators with mo­lecular preservation technology. The Eco Care Washer & Dryer Combo and One-Stop Residen­tial Smart Energy System em­phasized TCL’s commitment to eco-friendly living. As part of the global #TCLGreen cam­paign, TCL highlighted its recy­cling and reuse initiatives. The company’s partnership with the NFL and collaboration with NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson demonstrated its dedication to inspiring greatness through consistent global partnerships and ESG initiatives. In total, TCL received over 34 awards from international media, including “Best of CES 2024” honors. With a focus on sustainability, inno­vation, and global collaboration, TCL Electronics continues to lead the way as a globally lead­ing technology company.