Textile exports earn $8.28 billion for Pakistan in 1st half

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $8,283,261 million from exports of tex­tile products during the first half of the current financial year (2023-24), the Paki­stan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported here Friday. The exports of the products however witnessed a de­cline of 4.97 percent during July-December (2023-24) when compared to the ex­ports of $8,716,437 mil­lion during July-December (2022-23).

The textile commodities that witnessed positive growth in trade included raw cotton, the exports of which grew by 374.66 per­cent, from $11.253 million last year to $53.412 mil­lion this year. Likewise, the exports of cotton yarn increased by 54.25 per­cent, from $381,545 mil­lion last year to $588,529 1 million this year and towels by 1.72 percent, from $ 491.696 million to $ 500.133 million.

The textile commodi­ties that witnessed nega­tive growth include cotton cloth, the exports of which declined by 13.10 percent, from $1,066.360 million to $926.677 million; cot­ton carded or combed by 27.33 percent, from $0.809 million to $0.588 million; yarn other than cotton yarn by 13.85 percent, from $22.708 million to $19.562 million, and knit­wear by 10.65 percent, from $ 2,464.971 million to $ 2,202.529 million. Like­wise, the exports of bed wear declined by 3.55 per­cent, from $1,427.730 mil­lion to $1,377.109 million, tents, canvas and tarpau­lin by 1.45 percent, from $61.838 million to $60.941 million, ready-made gar­ments by 8.93 percent, from $1,832.835 million to $1,669.253 million.

The exports of art, silk and synthetic textile also decreased by 15.29 per­cent by declining from $209.225 million to $177.237 million, madeup articles by 6.81 percent, from $378.660 million to $352.864 million whereas the exports of all other textile materials also went down by 3.37 percent, from $366.807 million to $345.428 million.

Meanwhile, on year –on-year basis, the textile exports increased by 3.33 percent by going up from $1,354.523 million in De­cember 2022 to $1,399.655 million in December 2023. On month-on-month basis, the exports grew by 6.15 percent when compared to exports of $ 1,318.536 mil­lion in November 2023.