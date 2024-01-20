Time to upgrade clean drinking water facility for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - With federal capital’s population sur­passing two million, the natural re­sources available for the city are getting under severe stress as citizens have to face issues like water scarcity, waste disposal and roads infrastructure.

The citizens are worried about unin­terrupted supply of water for domes­tic use especially clean drinking water as contaminated water in most parts of the country had already resulted in ailment of millions of Pakistanis with Hepatitis, Diarrhea and other stomach related diseases.

Although the Capital Development Authority (CDA) continuously remains on its toes to meet growing water de­mands of citizens, many residents of Islamabad believe to expand this net­work across the Capital Territory.

Keeping in view the density of the underground water, the Authority has installed water filtration plants at vari­ous locations to facilitate residents and save them from water borne diseases.

The Authority is presently operat­ing over 100 filtration plants in settled sectors of Islamabad. But, the situa­tion in some adjacent areas yet needs improvement where these plants are managed by the representatives’ local governments.

Despite scattered complaints about hygiene and cleanliness, overall situa­tion is stated to be better than three, four years ago.

“This is a noble endeavor by CDA as clean drinking water is requirement of every individual,” said Kashif Munir, a resident of sector G-10. “But, the Au­thority needs to fully cognizant of ful­filling health and hygiene standards at these plants.”

Claiming about lesser efficiency of filtration plants in Sabzi Mandi, G-10/3 and I-9, Kashif drew attention of the Authority towards proper main­tenance of these plants.

“Some plants are in poor condition with water leakage becoming a routine matter,” he said. “These plants need prop­er supervision and security and timely repair and maintenance to control water wastage and keep the places clean.”

As contaminated drinking water poses serious health hazards and ail­ment and death sometimes, there is dire need for policies to ensure clean drinking water for all.

Such initiative would not save the precious money of citizens being in­curred on curing water borne diseases but also help save this precious re­source for coming generations.

Qasim Khan, a resident of I-9 has also mentioned problems like delayed repair of poorly performing plants as well as their capacity to cater the needs of people.

“The Authority must comply with the protocols of cleanliness, repair and up­gradation of these plants to make the citizens fully benefit from this facility,” he suggested.

“Sometimes the ground staff keeps oblivious to maintenance that worsens the situation,” he said. “Therefore, pe­riodical maintenance and checking wa­ter quality was imperative.”

He observed that at some plants the taps were insufficient to meet masses needs. “At such plants people have to wait for inordinate amounts of time to get water because of the lesser taps.”

On the other hand, the officials of Capital Development Authority claim that Water Supply Department of CDA takes all necessary steps to ensure sup­ply of clean drinking water in the city.

“We are presently running over 100 filtration plants operated by designat­ed staff. This figure is three times high­er what we had on ground four years back,” the official claimed.

“With the construction of more filtra­tion plants in Islamabad, we have en­sured that clean drinking water is easily available to the citizens,” he remarked.

He informed that filtration plants in all sectors of Islamabad are operational and people are fully benefitting from this fa­cility. “Our senior staff and officials ran­domly inspect these plants to monitor their performance. The area is cleaned and the filters are replaced in time.”

He said the tests of water supplied from these plants are conducted every month by PCRWR and the CDA labora­tory to ensure that contaminants are properly removed and healthy and safe water is provided to citizens.

“To avoid rush at these plants, we have now started them operating round the clock,” he said. “Now it is up to their convenience as when can come to these facilities for getting water.”

He also mentioned to CDA’s collabo­ration with NGOs to continuously mon­itor water quality and proper main­tenance of the plants. “The CDA has also appointed focal persons in every sector to address citizens’ complaints about these plants.”

Due to contaminated water resource in the catchment areas as well as heavy density of minerals in the ground wa­ter, there is an urgent need for regular testing and verifying of all drinking water sources through effective miti­gation measures.

Simply by doing this, we can save extra money spent on water borne diseases, control wastage and con­serve our precious resource to provide healthy environment to our people.