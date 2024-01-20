Tough contest expected on 3 NA, 8 KP PA seats in Mardan district

MARDAN - Tough contests are expected in Mardan district among the Awami National Party (ANP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Nawaz), Jamaat-e-Islami, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s independent candidates on 3 national and 8 provincial assembly constituencies in the upcoming general election scheduled for February 8. The total number of registered voters in Mardan district is 1,538,078, including 696,382 females and 841,696 males. The election commission has designated 1,055 polling stations, comprising 353 males, 319 females, and 383 combined. For the three National Assembly seats, a total of 42, including two women candidates, are contesting the election. Simultaneously, 105 candidates, including 3 women, are contesting the election for 8 provincial assembly seats. In NA-21-Mardan-1, a total of 14 candidates, including 9 independents and female candidates, are in the election race. However, a tough contest is expected between PPP candidate Asadullah Khan, ANP’s Ahmed Ali, JUI-F’s Azam Khan, and PTI’s former MNA independent candidate Mujahid Ali. JI candidate Atta-ur-Rehman, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) candidate Muhammad Ghalib, and female candidate Lubna Faheem, along with Muhammad Ayaz, Gul Muhammad, Sher Bahadur, Sartaj Khan, Hamid Ali Khan, Pir Humayun Said, and Amir Ejaz are contesting the election as independent candidates. In the constituency, the total registered voters are 521,739, including 235,737 females.
For NA-22-Mardan-II, a total of 17 candidates, including a TLP female and 10 independent candidates, are contesting the election on this seat. However, a tough contest is expected between ANP candidate and former chief minister Amir Hadiar Hoti, PPP’s Syed Abid Ali Shah, RJUI candidate Maulana Shujaul Mulak, former provincial minister and president of PTI Peshawar region Muhammad Atif Khan, who will contest the election as an independent candidate, and TLP female candidate Ambreen alias Hina. Other candidates include PSM candidate Muhammad Saed, PTSP candidate Muhammad Saroon Amirzada, JUI-F Qari Niaz Ali, and independent candidates Sher Bahadur, Syed Umar Farooq, Mukhtyar, Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Abtar, Syed Kamal, Saud Shah Roghani, and Zulfiqar Ali. The total number of registered voters is 554,737, with 254,228 females.
In NA-23 Mardan-III, a total of 11 candidates, including three independent candidates, are contesting the election. However, a tough contest is expected between ANP candidate Ahmed Khan Bahadur, former federal minister and PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan, who is contesting the election as an independent candidate, PPP candidate Shoaib Alam Khan, PML-N Jalal Khan Khattak, JI candidate Aqib Ismail, JUI-F candidate Kaleemullah Khan, PTSP candidate Mazullah Khan, PMML candidate Abdul Azeem, ATP candidate Bashir Khan, independent candidate Zer Muhammad, and Shoaib Khan. The total number of registered voters is 461,602, including 206,417 females.
For the provincial assembly seats, PK-54, and Mardan-1, a total of 11 candidates are contesting the election. However, a tough contest is expected between ANP candidate Gohar Ali Shah, JUI-F candidate Hafiz Akhtar Ali, PTI independent candidate Zarshad Khan, PPP candidate Muhammad Aslam, PTIP candidate Malak Shoukat, RJUI candidate Jibran Khan, JI candidate Imtiyaz Ali Shah, and independent candidates Laila Zaman, Iqbal Hussain, Anwar Muhammad Khan, and Zakir Hussain. The total registered voters are 189,952, including 85,102 females.
PK-55, Mardan-2, a total of 20 candidates are contesting the election on this seat. However, a tough contest is expected between ANP candidate Syed Muhammad Sohail, JUI-F candidate Adnan Khan, PTI independent candidate and former MPA Toufail Anjum, PML-N Tariq Saleem, PMML Muhammad Khalid, PPP Muhammad Saed Khan Khalil, PMAP Humayun Khan, and independent candidates Waleed Khan, Niaz Ali Khan, Malik Ayaz Muhammad Khan, Jan Sher Khan, Jawad Ali, Syed Muhammad Sohail Bacha, Muhammad Ibrahim Shah, and female candidate Lubna Fahim. The total number of registered voters is 207,922, including 84,877 females.
In PK-56, Mardan-III, the total registered voters are 186,736, including 85,115 women. A total of 11 candidates are contesting the election. A tough contest is expected between PTI independent candidate and former MPA Amir Farzand Khan, JUI-F Obaidullah Khan, ANP candidate Abdul Aziz, PPP female candidate Anila Shahzad, TLP candidate Atiq Ahmed Khan, PML-N Waqar Ahmed, JI Akhtar Ali, RJUIP candidate Sahi Bahadur, and independent candidates Syed Kamal, Muhammad Ali, and Noor Muhammad.
In PK-57, Mardan-4, the total registered voters are 184,364, including 100,524 men and 83,840 women. A total of 13 candidates are contesting the election on this seat; however, a tough contest is expected between ANP candidate Ahmed Khan Bahadur, JUI-F Maulana Amant Shah, PPP candidate Umar Farooq Khan Hoti, PTI independent candidate and former MPA Muhammad Zahir Shah, TLP female candidate Ambarin Uraf Hina, PML Abdul Basit, RJUI candidate Rafaq Hussain, JI Muhammad Shafiq, PMML candidate Murad Khan, and independent candidates Muhammad Arshid Khan, Lakhkar Khan, Sabir Rehman, and Syed Umar Farooq.
For PK-58 and Mardan-5, a total of 9 candidates are contesting the election on this seat. However, a tough contest is expected between ANP candidate and former chief minister Amir Haidar Hoti, PTI candidate and former MPA Abdus Salam Afridi, who is contesting the election as an independent candidate, JUI-F candidate Taj-ul-Amin Jabal, PTIP candidate Zulfiqar Khan, Muhammad Kamal Khan on PPP ticket, Muhammad Naeem Khan on RJUI ticket, Anwarullah on TLP ticket, Mustaq Khan on JI ticket, and Murad Khan on PMML ticket. The total number of registered voters is 217,529, including 116,434 men and 101,095 women.
PK-59, Mardan-6, where 178,684 registered voters, including 79,380 females. A total of 17 candidates are contesting the election; however, a tough contest is expected between ANP candidate Muhammad Haroon Khan, PTI independent candidate Tariq Mahmood Aryani, JUI-F candidate Aqil Khan, PTIP candidate Arifullah Mohmand, Tehreek-e-Darveshan Pakistan candidate Hussain Nawaz, PMML Hazrat Gul, PPP Sherzada, Tehrek-e-Jawnan Pakistan candidate Abdul Sattar, TLP Irfan Ali, PML-N Fahru Zaman, JI Ibrahim Biland, and independent candidates Walayat Khan, Naeem Anwar, Muhammad Ishaq Toufan, Muhammad Ayaz, Zarghun Shah, and Ihsanul Haq.
In PK-60, Mardan-7, a total of 16 candidates are contesting elections. However, a tough contest is expected between ANP candidate Sher Afghan Khan, PTI former MPA Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, who is contesting the election as an independent candidate on the symbol feather instead of the PTI symbol bat, PML-N Mumtaz Khan, PPP Irfanullah, JUI-F Iftikhar Mohmand, JIP Numan Yousaf, PTSP Mazullah Khan, PMML Saedullah, Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party candidate Sajjid Khan, and independent candidates Ehsanullah, Jamal Shah, Shoaib Khan, Zahir-ud-din-Muhammad Babar, Abdur Raziq, Ali Asghar Khan, and Miraj Hussain. The total number of registered voters in the provincial constituency is 185,557, including 82,720 women.
PK-61, Mardan-8, the total registered voters are 187,334, including 84,253 females, while a total of 8 candidates are contesting. However, a tough contest is expected between PML-N candidate Jamshid Mohmand, JUI-F candidate Maulana Muhammad Qasim, PTI candidate Ihtisham Ali, who is contesting the election as an independent candidate, ANP Muhammad Jamal Nasir, PTIP candidate Ubaid Ali, JI candidate Abdul Wasi, and independent candidates Younas Khan and Nadeem Muhammad Khan.
Political analysts predict contests among ANP, JUI-F, PMLN, PTI, and PPP candidates in the 3 national and 8 provincial constituencies, although PTI may face challenges amid the current situation in the country. However, political analysts predict that ANP will benefit from the current challenges facing PTI in Mardan district.