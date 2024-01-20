Traffic police initiate strict action against illegal parking in capital

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police has initiated a com­prehensive operation against illegal parking in the federal capital, in­formed a police spokesman on Fri­day. According to him, following the special directives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the traffic police, under command of CTO Mu­hammad Sarfraz Virk, launched a crackdown against illegal and double parking. He said that as part of this initiative, special teams, including of­ficers and officials of the Islamabad Capital Police, have been formed to carry out legal actions against illegal and double parking.

Meanwhile, legal actions are being taken actively on major highways, commercial centers, and markets, es­pecially at Jinnah Avenue Center, F-6 Center, F-10 Center, G-9 Center, G-8 Center, I-8 Center, Navy Town, Blue Area, Jinnah Super Market, Aabpara, and Bara Kahu Market.

During the recent month’s grand operations against illegal and double parking, Islamabad Capital Police took legal action against more than 3,000 vehicles and transferred vari­ous vehicles to different police sta­tions for further legal proceedings. During the operation, cars parked outside showrooms were shifted to designated parking areas with the help of tow trucks, and showroom owners were warned to refrain from placing cars on footpaths and roads. Strict legal action will be taken against them if they continue such practices. Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police, under wise command of CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, is actively implementing outstanding measures to ensure the safety of life and prop­erty of the citizens and to prevent ac­cidents. These efforts aim to secure Is­lamabad as the safest city by adhering to traffic laws and making the federal capital resilient against accidents.