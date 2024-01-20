Trump may not be in Davos but he haunts CEOs, leaders

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - A ghost of elections past in the form of ex-president Donald Trump haunted the an­nual schmoozefest of the world’s political and business elites in Davos. While the American real­ity television star-turned-politician was on the other side of the Atlantic, the biggest names in busi­ness, finance and politics at the Swiss Alpine resort could not escape him af­ter he stormed to victory on Monday in the Iowa caucuses. Trump is the frontrunner to be the Re­publican nominee for the November election, and that would mean a repeat of the race between him and current US President Joe Biden, a Democrat. At the World Economic Fo­rum in Davos, attendees believed Trump could win back the White House -- and his name came up until the very last day of the conference on Friday. “In Davos, Donald Trump is already the president,” Open Society Foundations chairman Alex Soros re­marked at one of the fi­nal panels. “That’s a good thing, because the Da­vos consensus is always wrong,” deadpanned So­ros, the son of billionaire philanthropist George Soros.From the Interna­tional Monetary Fund’s chief Kristalina Georgieva to OpenAI’s Sam Altman, from EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the Trump ques­tion reared its head at dif­ferent events. For Ukraine, the issue is more acute with fears that Washing­ton could reduce aid for Ukraine as war fatigue sets in among its allies. Kuleba told AFP on Thurs­day Ukraine “will accept the opinion of the people of the United States, and we will work with any re­ality that will follow the elections”. Kyiv has previ­ously said a Trump victo­ry could change how the war is played out.