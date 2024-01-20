Two drug peddlers awarded life term

JACOBABAD - In a significant ruling, District and Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kalhoro Jacobabad on Friday sentenced Ismatullah Tarar and Aamir Mehsud to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of 2-lakh each for their involvement in the possession of 450 kg of hashish. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six months of imprisonment. The criminals were apprehended by customs police in March 2021, caught with narcotics in a henotrak near the Meher Shah graveyard. The court’s decision underscores a stern stance against drug trafficking, aiming to deter such criminal activities.