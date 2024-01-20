Saturday, January 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two drug peddlers awarded life term

Agencies
January 20, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

JACOBABAD   -   In a significant ruling, District and Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kalhoro Jacobabad on Friday sentenced Ismatul­lah Tarar and Aamir Mehsud to life imprisonment and im­posed a fine of 2-lakh each for their involvement in the possession of 450 kg of hash­ish. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six months of imprisonment. The criminals were appre­hended by customs police in March 2021, caught with nar­cotics in a henotrak near the Meher Shah graveyard. The court’s decision underscores a stern stance against drug trafficking, aiming to deter such criminal activities.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1705639333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024