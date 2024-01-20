Two drug peddlers awarded life term

JACOBABAD - In a significant ruling, District and Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kalhoro Jacobabad on Friday sentenced Ismatul­lah Tarar and Aamir Mehsud to life imprisonment and im­posed a fine of 2-lakh each for their involvement in the possession of 450 kg of hash­ish. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six months of imprisonment. The criminals were appre­hended by customs police in March 2021, caught with nar­cotics in a henotrak near the Meher Shah graveyard. The court’s decision underscores a stern stance against drug trafficking, aiming to deter such criminal activities.