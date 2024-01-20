UN urges dialogue between Pakistan, Iran

(UNITED NA­TIONS) - The United Nations has called for dialogue and co­operation between Pakistan and Iran to address their secu­rity concerns. In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep con­cern over the military strikes between the two countries which resulted in casualties on the both sides. He urged both countries to exercise maxi­mum restraint to avoid a fur­ther escalation of tensions and resolved their issues in accor­dance with the principles of sovereignty and territorial in­tegrity of the two countries.