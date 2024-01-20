Up to 20,000 babies born into war-ravaged Gaza ‘hell’: UNICEF official

UNITED NATIONS - Babies are being “delivered into hell” in besieged Gaza with many others likely dying as a result of con­flict with Israel and increasingly dire conditions in the enclave, UN hu­manitarian officials warned Friday.

Reiterating urgent internation­al calls for a ceasefire, the UN Chil­dren’s Fund (UNICEF) reported that there had been nearly 20,000 births since the start of widespread Israeli bombardment on October 7.

“Chronic aid access problems have meant that Caesarean sections have been performed without anaesthet­ic while other women have been un­able to deliver their stillborn babies because medical staff are over­whelmed,” the UN agency said.

“Mothers face unimaginable chal­lenges in accessing adequate med­ical care, nutrition, and protec­tion before, during and after giving birth,” said UNICEF Communica­tions Specialist Tess Ingram.

“Becoming a mother should be a time for celebration. In Gaza, it’s an­other child delivered into hell.”

Echoing deep concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situ­ation, UN World Health Organiza­tion (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed alarm that hepatitis A infections had been confirmed in Gaza.

“The inhumane living conditions - barely any clean water, clean toi­lets and possibility to keep the sur­roundings clean - will enable Hepati­tis A to spread further and highlight how explosively dangerous the en­vironment is for the spread of dis­ease,” Tedros tweeted on X, former­ly Twitter, on Thursday.

The latest WHO data indicates that on average, 500 people are shar­ing one toilet and over 2,000 people have to use a single shower, increas­ing the risk of disease spread.

In addition to a sharp rise in up­per respiratory infections, diarrhoea cases among children under five re­corded during the last three months of 2023 were 26 times higher than reports from the same period in 2022, the UN health agency noted.

“People are being pushed into ever smaller places they’re in over­crowded shelters with lack of ac­cess to clean water, lack of access to toilets,” said WHO Spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

“A large chunk of the population in Gaza - people who are injured and bombarded - need immediate med­ical help,” the WHO official said, not­ing that Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis had only two doctors remaining in its emergency depart­ment compared to 24 before the war, with only 14 intensive care beds to­day, down from 45 and only four nurses available out of 20 initially.

To help the most vulnerable wom­en and children in Gaza, UNICEF has ensured the delivery of milk formu­la and supplements for mothers who are too weak to breastfeed, along with medical supplies for over­stretched medical teams – but much more is needed.