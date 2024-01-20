US closely watching Pakistan-Iran situation; in touch with Pakistani officials

WASHINGTON - The United States is monitoring the situation between Pakistan and Iran “very, very closely”, while urging the two countries to avoid escalating tensions, White House National Se­curity Council spokesman John Kir­by said Thursday.

“These are two well-armed na­tions and again we don’t want to see an escalation,” Kirby told re­porters traveling with President Joe Biden aboard Air Force One. he add­ed, “We don’t want to see an esca­lation, clearly, in South and Central Asia. And we’re in touch with our Pakistani counterparts, as you might expect.” Pakistan launched missile strikes into Iran on Wednesday, af­ter Iran carried out strikes in Paki­stan late on Tuesday. A foreign office spokesperson said Pakistani preci­sion strikes had hit “terrorist hide­outs” in Iran’s south-eastern Sis­tan-Baluchestan province.

Questioned about US concerns over the exchange of fire between Iran and Pakistan, Kirby said, “I want to let Pakistan speak to their mili­tary operations. I want to be careful about that. As you know, they were struck first by Iran, which was obvi­ously — another reckless attack, an­other example of Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the region.”

Kirby said he was “not aware” whether Washington had any pre-notification about Pakistan’s re­taliatory attack.

At the US State Department news briefing on Thursday, Spokesman Matthew Miller also said that ten­sions between Pakistan and Iran should not escalate in “any way, shape, or form.”

“Pakistan is a major non-NATO ally of the United States. That will re­main the case, but we would urge re­straint in this case,” Miller said in re­sponse to a question.

Miller said Iranian and Pakistani tensions are not connected to the conflict in Gaza, but given the ten­sions in the region there’s risk for increased conflict.

“We’ve been incredibly concerned about the potential for escalation since October 7th, and that’s why we have engaged in intense diplomatic efforts to try to prevent escalation,” Miller said.