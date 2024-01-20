Weekly inflation up by 0.34pc

ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) witnessed an increase of 0.34 per cent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on January 18, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was record­ed at 319.00 points as compared to 317.92 points during the past week.

As compared to the correspond­ing week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an in­crease of 44.64 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban cen­tres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, increased by 0.61 percent and went up to 314.12 points from last week’s 312.23 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175, increased by 0.54 percent, 0.46 percent, 0.40 and 0.23 percent respectively. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14%) items increased, 08 (15.68%) items decreased and 21 (41.18%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a de­crease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis, included pota­toes (3.85%), petrol (2.99%), sugar (0.90%), tea packet (0.20%), veg­etable ghee 2.5 kg (0.14%), cook­ing oil 5 litres (0.08%), wheat flour (0.07%) and gur (0.04%).

The items that recorded an in­crease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included onions (8.69%), tomatoes (7.51%), energy sever (2.72%), chicken (2.26%), gar­lic (2.18%), bananas (2.14%), eggs (1.89%), matchbox (1.67%), pulse mash (1.59%) and pulse moong (1.46%). On a year-on-year basis, the items that witnessed a decrease in prices included mustard oil (6.86%), bananas (2.39%), onions (2.00%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.17%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included gas charges for Q1 (1108.59%), toma­toes (183.16%), cigarettes (93.22%), chillies powder (81.74%), wheat flour (65.03%), garlic (60.45%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), sug­ar (57.26%), gents sandal (53.37%), rice irri-6/9 (49.95%), gur (49.45%) and eggs (47.54%).