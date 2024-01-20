Zubair Hussain’s remarkable hole-in-one highlights Memorial Golf at KGC

LAHORE - Zubair Hussain of PAF stole the spotlight on the second day of the 13th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2024 at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC) by achieving an impressive hole-in-one.
His exceptional feat occurred on the seventh hole of the Red Course, a par 3 at the Karachi Golf Club with a distance of 210 yards. Using a five iron, his skillful shot not only garnered acclaim but also earned him a brand-new Toyota Corolla car as a reward.
In the overall standings, Lahore’s Ahmed Baig continues to lead from the first day with a gross of 137, making it 7 under par. Following closely are KGC’s Muhammad Zubair and Rawalpindi’s Muhammad Munir, both with a joint gross of 139, equating to 5 under par. Defending champion Waheed Baloch, Dilshad Ali, Muhammad Alam, and Akbar Mahroz carded a gross of 142, securing 2 under par on the second day. As the tournament progresses, 55 golfers who made the cut after the first round will compete in the second round of the professional category starting today (Saturday).