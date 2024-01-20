Zubair Hussain’s remarkable hole-in-one highlights Memorial Golf at KGC

LAHORE - Zubair Hussain of PAF stole the spotlight on the second day of the 13th Rashid D Habib Memo­rial National Professional Golf Tournament 2024 at the Kara­chi Golf Club (KGC) by achiev­ing an impressive hole-in-one.

His exceptional feat occurred on the seventh hole of the Red Course, a par 3 at the Karachi Golf Club with a distance of 210 yards. Using a five iron, his skillful shot not only garnered acclaim but also earned him a brand-new Toyota Corolla car as a reward.

In the overall standings, La­hore’s Ahmed Baig continues to lead from the first day with a gross of 137, making it 7 un­der par. Following closely are KGC’s Muhammad Zubair and Rawalpindi’s Muhammad Mu­nir, both with a joint gross of 139, equating to 5 under par. Defending champion Waheed Baloch, Dilshad Ali, Muham­mad Alam, and Akbar Mahroz carded a gross of 142, securing 2 under par on the second day. As the tournament progresses, 55 golfers who made the cut af­ter the first round will compete in the second round of the pro­fessional category starting today (Saturday).