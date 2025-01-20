Monday, January 20, 2025
13 children beggars taken into protective custody

NEWS WIRE
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The Child Protection Bureau(CPWB) has intensified its anti-begging initiatives and rescue operations,taking 13 children into protective custody last week.This was disclosed by CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar. The children rescued included beggars, runaways, missing persons, and other vulnerable individuals. Rescue operations were conducted at various locations across the city, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection. He stressed as part of its ongoing efforts, the Bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and the prevention of child trafficking.

