15 nabbed over power stealing

January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle caught 15 power pilferers and got registered 19 cases during the current drive against power pilferage. According to FESCO theft report issued here on Sunday that task force teams on the direction of Superintendent Engineer raided various areas of the circle and caught 15 power pilferers.

He informed that during the last 24 hours, the authorities caught one pilferer from Sargodha City, booked three consumers from Shahpur area, whereas, five power thieves were caught red-handed while stealing electricity through main electricity lines and meter tampering.

