2 additional judges of IHC to take oath today

ISLAMABAD - Two newly-appointed additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) take oath of their office in a ceremony.

Chief Justice of the IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will administer oath to the newly-appointed additional judges of the court.

In this regard, the Law Ministry had notified the appointment of Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas and Mohammad Azam Khan as additional judges of the IHC.

The notification issued by the Law Ministry said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 197 read with Clause (8) of Article 175-A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, is pleased to appoint following persons as Additional Judges of the Islamabad High Court for a period of one year with effect from the date they take oath of their office.”

Inaam Minhas, a prominent lawyer, played a key role in enhancing the vacancies of IHC judges when he was president of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA). He was also part of the Senate Committee on Legal Reforms at that time.

Minhas also actively lobbied for the restoration of the IHC when the then Chief Justice of Pakistan had declared it illegal along with other orders of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, on November 3, 2007.

Azam Khan served as an additional district and sessions judge in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Service until he was transferred to Islamabad Judicial Service in 2012. He held the important administrative positions and served as the special court judge, which was seized with the high treason case against former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.

He also served on different administrative posts of the Islamabad High Court. His last assignment was that of sessions judge (West) Islamabad.

Earlier, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan held two meetings on January 17. One for considering the nominations for the appointment of Additional Judges in the Islamabad High Court and the second for considering the nominations for the appointment of additional judges in the High Court of Balochistan and nominated two names for their appointment as additional judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and three for the Balochistan High Court (BHC).