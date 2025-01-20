21 dead, 1365 injured in Punjab road accidents during last 24 hours

LAHORE - At least 21 people died while 1,365 injured in 1293 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of them, 563 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 802 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams. Analysis showed those 774 drivers, 70 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians, and 473 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. Statistics show that 253 road accidents were reported in Lahore, due to which 273 people were affected, placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 115, with 118 victims and at third Multan with 69 road accidents and 73 victims. According to the data, 1096 motorbikes, 91 auto-rickshaws, 149 motorcars, 35 vans, 16 passenger buses, 41 truck and 115 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.