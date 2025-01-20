Monday, January 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

21 dead, 1365 injured in Punjab road accidents during last 24 hours

NEWS WIRE
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE -  At least 21 people died while 1,365 injured in 1293 road accidents in all 37 districts  of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of them, 563 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 802 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams. Analysis showed those 774 drivers, 70 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians, and 473 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.  Statistics show that 253 road accidents were reported in Lahore, due to which  273 people were affected, placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 115, with 118 victims and at third Multan with 69 road accidents and 73 victims. According to the data, 1096 motorbikes, 91 auto-rickshaws, 149 motorcars, 35 vans, 16 passenger buses, 41 truck and 115 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1737352335.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025