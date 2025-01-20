21 Pakistanis among boat survivors off Moroccan coast: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said at least 21 Pakistanis had survived the maritime incident near Dakhla, Morocco which killed dozens of illegal immigrants heading to Spain. Based on verified information, 21 Pakistani nationals have been identified among the survivors of a maritime incident near Dakhla, Morocco, the Foreign Office said.

“Through our diplomatic mission in Rabat, immediate assistance has been mobilized for the affected nationals. The Embassy has arranged essential provisions including food, water, medicine, and clothing. Local authorities in Dakhla are providing shelter and medical care in response to our diplomatic outreach,” Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said. Embassy’s consular team was currently present in Dakhla to oversee relief operations and coordinate with local authorities, he added.

The government remained in close coordination with relevant authorities in Morocco to ensure comprehensive support for the affected citizens and finalise repatriation procedures, the spokesperson said, adding “We are committed to safeguarding the welfare of overseas Pakistanis and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Names of the survivors are listed below:

1. Muddassir Hussain (CNIC: 34202-6131193-3, DOB: 5/3/1993, Passport: ZV6891933)

2. Waseem Khalid (CNIC: 34403-4305069-9, DOB: 15/8/1988, Passport: WQ4110695)

3. Muhammad Khaliq (CNIC: 34603-2353241-1, DOB: 18/1/1980, Passport: HF4102415)

4. Abdul Ghaffar (CNIC: 33203-6590419-1, DOB: 12/12/2000, Passport: CE4184192)

5. Gul Shameer (CNIC: 35404-5022277-3, DOB: 14/9/2003, Passport: UR5152771)

6. Tanveer Ahmed (CNIC: 37302-7926447-9, DOB: 30/10/1992, Passport: WE1164473)

7. Syed Muhammad Abbas Kazmi (CNIC: 34603-1372157-1, DOB: 24/5/1998, Passport: CR4851572)

8. Ghulam Mustafa (CNIC: 34202-2841954-9, DOB: 26/6/2004, Passport: FE0879541)

9. Syed Badar Mohy ud din (CNIC: 34403-4975003-7, DOB: 25/4/1989, Passport: AG0190032)

10. Imran Iqbal (CNIC: 34202-0847176-5, DOB: 20/2/1990, Passport: GF1331762)

11. Shoaib Zafar (CNIC: 34402-3696128-9, DOB: 30/6/1989, Passport: BP5521285)

12. Ali Hassan (CNIC: 34402-0896750-1, DOB: 15/6/2001, Passport: MT6807502)

13. Syed Mehtab Ul Hassan (CNIC: 34202-6549895-1, DOB: 29/1/2005, Passport: UE6808951)

14. Uzair Basharat (CNIC: 34202-3872445-7, DOB: 27/2/1997, Passport: DP3844452)

15. Mohammad Asif (CNIC: 34301-1767148-7, DOB: 3/6/1975, Passport: DC1881482)

16. Mujahid Ali (CNIC: 35404-4511945-7, DOB: 11/2/1993, Passport: VM1809453)

17. Amir Ali (CNIC: 34101-4462488-1, DOB: 16/7/2003, Passport: ZK1824881)

18. Mohammad Umar Farooqie (CNIC: 34503-0382485-5, DOB: 16/4/2004, Passport: KC8964851)

19. Bilawal Iqbal (CNIC: 37405-7075359-7, DOB: 1/12/1998, Passport: XE1333591)

20. Arsalan (CNIC: 34601-5160483-1, DOB: 5/10/2002, Passport: JX1914831)

21. Irfan Ahmad (CNIC: 34601-5525085-5, DOB: 13/4/1984, Passport: KJ1150853).