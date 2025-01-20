95pc work on Rs930.05m Makh Dam completed

PESHAWAR - In the southey districts, millions of acres of barren land lie unused due to the scarcity of irrigation water. The only solution to bring this land under cultivation is the construction of small dams there.

The Regional Information Office said on Sunday that bringing millions of acres of barren land under cultivation will not only benefit these districts but the entire province, ensuring food self-sufficiency.

Recognizing this necessity, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has begun work on the construction of dams in the province. Efforts are underway to complete these dams rapidly, aiming to store water for irrigation purposes.

The provincial government has also approved dams in the districts of Kohat and Karak, including the Khattak Banda Dam, Zamir Gul Dam, Latambar Dam, Chashma Akor Khel Dam, and Makh Banda Dam, which are among the top projects. These dams are nearing completion.

The Makh Banda Dam, being constructed in Karak district, is being built using Earth Core Rockfill Technology. With a height of 131 feet and a width of 735 feet, the dam will have the capacity to store a total of 946 acre-feet of water. The project cost is Rs930.05 million.

The project is nearly 95% complete and will bring 725 acres of barren land under cultivation.

This mega project will provide water, agricultural benefits, and employment opportunities to the local population, marking a new chapter in the development of the area.