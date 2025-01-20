Ahsan slams PTI supporters for defending Imran’s proven corruption

ISLAMABAD - Minis­ter for Planning, Develop­ment and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday condemned what he described as ‘regrettable and shameful’ attempts by supporters of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) to defend their leader Imran Khan, even after he was proven corrupt and convicted in the mega £190 million graft case.

In a statement, the minis­ter said that the PTI found­er built his entire political campaign around the “cor­ruption card” and lured people toward him with promises of transparency and accountability.

He regretted that PTI sup­porters had turned a blind eye to Imran Khan’s cor­rupt practices, adding, “The duplicity and hypocrisy of PTI are laid bare as they de­fend a leader who, rather than confronting the grave breach of trust, resorts to religious or anti-establish­ment narratives to deflect criticism.”

Ahsan mentioned some clear and undeniable facts, including that Britain’s Na­tional Crime Agency had re­turned £190 million to Pa­kistan, which was supposed to be deposited in the na­tional treasury for public benefit. “Instead of depos­iting this money in the na­tional treasury, Imran Khan transferred these funds to benefit his ally, the famous property tycoon Malik Riaz. The money was deposit­ed in a Supreme Court ac­count that was created to pay the fine imposed on Malik Riaz.”

In return, the minister said, the PTI founder re­ceived personal benefits from Malik Riaz, adding, “Even if these benefits are ignored, transferring state funds for personal purpos­es is an unforgivable crime.”