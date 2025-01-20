America First Unmasked

Donald Trump returns to the White House today, and his doctrine of America First will again become the focus of contention for the international community and regional countries. America First has always haunted the world with different brandings, one after another.

America First is, by nature, a populist policy and an imperial quest to maintain US political hegemony. For a long time, the US has been persistent in transforming other countries and shaping the international order according to its own values and interests. Under the guise of democracy and human rights, the United States has interfered in the domestic affairs of many other countries and indulged in fostering anti-government and anti-state elements to carry out subversive activities. Based on its own interests, the US has often classified other countries into different categories, such as partners, allies, competitors, adversaries, enemies, pariah states, and rogue states. There is no exception in dealing with its so-called close allies.

Donald Trump’s last term witnessed the unilateral and forceful withdrawals by the United States from the UN Human Rights Council, UNESCO, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Paris Agreement, and other important international platforms. The US has even defaulted on its climate financing commitments to developing countries. As soon as there is a need, however, the US may instantly brag that “America is back.” The US government has attempted to take advantage of climate change to control the global green supply chain and maintain its leading position through climate governance.

America First also pursues military hegemony. In almost two and a half centuries since its inception, the United States has been engaged in numerous wars. Only a short span of 16 years did not witness the eruption of wars concerning the US. The war machine launched by it has spared almost no corner of the globe and inflicted immense suffering on the general populace, putting people worldwide in dire straits. In the first eight months of 2024, US foreign military sales reached more than $80 billion, surpassing the total amount in the fiscal year 2023. William Hartung, a research fellow based in Washington DC, writes that US foreign policy decision-making has been largely held hostage by the military-industrial complex. Since 2001, the wars and military operations waged by the United States in the name of anti-terrorism have resulted in more than 900,000 deaths, of whom about 335,000 were civilians. Millions have been injured, and tens of millions have been displaced. At the same time, the US has profiteered from its pursuit of military might. The former US Secretary of State Blinken once openly said that most of the money spent on military aid to Ukraine would come back to the US and help create huge job opportunities.

America First is also rooted in the US’s pursuit of economic hegemony. For a long time, the US has often unilaterally and arbitrarily adjusted its macroeconomic policies. Its excessive dollar hegemony has further inflated and exacerbated the debt burden of emerging markets and developing countries, dealt a heavy blow to their economies, and adversely affected economic recovery and growth. In recent years, with dollar appreciation and financial tightening, a quarter of emerging markets have been stranded in or close to debt distress, and more than 60 per cent of low-income countries have been trapped in debt crises. Regional countries such as Pakistan have been fleeced by the “magic power” of the US dollar. The US has increasingly resorted to sanctions, long-arm jurisdictions, and protectionist practices, building “small yards and high walls” and artificially disrupting global manufacturing and supply chains, leading to an exorbitant rise in production costs. Since coming to power in 2021, the Biden administration has not only retained the high tariff policies initiated during Trump’s first term but also strengthened “decoupling” and “de-risking” against China under various disguises. Consequently, twelve Asian countries, including Pakistan, have suffered collateral damage to their technology and innovation capacity. In disregard of dynamic and inclusive economic cooperation and development in the Asia-Pacific region, the US has introduced the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which set a number of excessively high thresholds in areas such as the digital economy, labour standards, and clean energy, attempting to coerce regional countries to go the unaffordable US way and reshape the regional economic order. This is counterproductive to the overall interests of the region.

There is no denying that the Asia-Pacific region has enjoyed sustained stability and rapid economic growth over the past decades, and the US’s claim of committing to the prosperity of the region while pursuing America First and serving its myopic interests at all times does not resonate well with regional countries. China is committed to the Belt and Road Initiative and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, firmly holding the moral high ground, which stands in stark contrast to the America First approach. In meeting the trend of the times, regional countries should stick to common security and the Asian way, focusing on shared contributions and mutual benefits. Inclusiveness should prevail in the process. China regards Asia as a common home, holds peace and stability close to its heart, and has always been a builder, contributor, and defender of peace, development, and prosperity in the region and the world. Confronted with unilateralism and protectionism, China has continued to open up, realised mutual visa exemptions with 25 countries, implemented unilateral transit visa exemptions for 38 countries, and granted zero-tariff treatment to 100 per cent of tariff lines of the least developed countries with diplomatic relations. Embarking on Chinese modernisation, China will bring vast market access and tremendous opportunities to the region, injecting fresh momentum into regional stability, growth, and prosperity.

Zhao Shiren

The writer is the Consul General of China in Lahore.