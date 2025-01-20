AMI embarks on path of progress

Abbottabad - Ayub Medical Institution (AMI) is undergoing a transformative phase under the leadership of its Board of Governors and Dean & CEO, Professor Dr. Saqib Malik. Major initiatives have been launched, starting with the renovation and refurbishment of the college building to provide an enhanced environment for education and healthcare.

The Board of Governors, along with the administration, is steadfast in its mission to elevate the institution to unprecedented heights. Their strategy focuses on infrastructure development, academic excellence, and improved patient care.

These efforts aim to position Ayub Medical Institution as a premier hub for medical education and healthcare services in the Hazara region.

The initiatives reflect a commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, ensuring the institution remains a benchmark for excellence in the medical field.