Monday, January 20, 2025
Azma accuses PTI founder of playing religious card

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the courtiers of Bani Gala are covering up the founder of PTI corruption to save their jobs. She made these remarks while responding to Barrister Saif’s statement. She said a person drenched in corruption from head to toe was now playing the religion card. Media worldwide, including the US, Europe, and India, is branding the PTI founder as a corrupt husband and wife duo. Azma Bokhari pointed out that the court, in its detailed judgment, has declared the PTI founder guilty of dishonesty and corrupt practices. She added that serving as the country’s Prime Minister while being a trustee of any institution is a serious crime. The information minister further criticized that the PTI founder’s followers and associates were still blind to his corruption. She questioned, “How does accepting kickbacks of 280 million rupees and five-carat diamond rings as the first lady align with spiritual guidance?” She emphasized that thefts and corruption cannot be hidden under the guise of religion. The nation has now uncovered the truth behind the corruption tales of the Adiala Jail prisoner and his wife.

