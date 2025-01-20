Bakhtawari emphasizes need for collective efforts to stabilize Pakistan’s economy

ISLAMABAD - Member of the Central Core Committee of United Business Group (FPCCI), Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, emphasized the need for collective efforts to stabilize Pakistan’s economy and promote local industries. He stated that the establishment of an industrial estate in Chakwal would be a game-changer for the region. To complete this project promptly, Islamabad, Chakwal, Talagang, and other regional chambers must adopt a joint strategy.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he congratulated the newly elected President of the Chakwal Chamber, Aamir Najeeb Bhutta, and other office bearers. On this occasion, former President of the Chakwal Chamber and Chief Coordinator Khawaja Arif hosted a luncheon at his residence in honor of the delegation.

Ahsan Bakhtawari, along with UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, former President of Chakwal Chamber Waqar Bakhtawari, and President of Talagang Chamber Malik Shabbir Awan, presented bouquets and congratulated Aamir Najeeb Bhutta, Senior Vice President Sheikh Riaz Ahmed Farooqi, Vice President Khalid Mirza, and other office bearers of the Chakwal Chamber. The newly elected President, Aamir Najeeb Bhutta, stated that establishing the industrial estate is one of his top priorities, and he would utilize all resources to make it a reality. He appreciated the support of other chambers and the business community in this regard. In his speech, Zafar Bakhtawari highlighted the importance of the Chakwal Industrial Estate project, stating that it would give a new direction to the economy of not just Chakwal but the entire region. Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari noted that Chakwal has always been a hub of business activities, and the establishment of the industrial estate will provide employment opportunities to locals and open new avenues for the business community.

President of the Talagang Chamber of Commerce, Malik Shabbir Awan, assured his full support for the completion of the project and stressed that the government and local chambers must ensure the provision of funds and resources for its successful implementation.

Group Leader of Chakwal Chamber, Qazi Muhammad Akbar, emphasized that the industrial estate would bring an industrial revolution to the region. He pledged to expedite efforts for the construction of the Chakwal Chamber building and to work with all relevant institutions to complete the project.

All speakers unanimously agreed on the need for regional chambers to collaborate to make the industrial estate project a success. At the conclusion of the meeting, the local business community also pledged their full support for the success of this initiative.