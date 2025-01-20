Balochistan receives rain, first winter snowfall

QUETTA - Respective areas of Balochistan received rain and winter of first snowfall on late Saturday which turned weather pleasant and cold. Some of people went to Dasht and Luckpass areas in their vehicles and bikes to enjoy snowfall weather. Levies force and concerned departments personnel deployed main national highways to cope situation of closure roads owing to snowfalls and rain in the areas so that maintain smooth of traffic and people would not suffer difficulties during traveling. The Met Office has forecast mainly cloudy, rain, wind and snowfall weather for Balochistan, areas including Quetta, Mastung, Zairat, Killa Saifullah, Zhob, Surfab, Kalat, Harnai, and including its surrounding areas during next 24 hours. The Met Office reported that snowfall (cm) was recorded in respective areas including Ziarat ( cm 2.5), Quetta City ( cm 2.0), RMC ( cm 2.5), Sariab (cm 1.5). While rainfall (mm) has been recorded in Dalbandin (mm 24.0), Chaman ( mm 17.75), Pishin (mm16.5), Quetta (City (mm13.0), Samungli ( mm 10.0), Sariab ( mm 7.6) and RMC ( 07.2)), Nokkundi (07.0), Muslim Bagh (05.5), Kalat (04.0) and Panjgur (01.0). The Met office reported that the minimum temperature in Zhob was recorded at – 1.0 minus degrees centigrade, 1.3.5 degrees centigrade in Quetta on Sunday.