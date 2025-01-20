Bazme-Rooh Rihan pays tribute to Qadir Brohi

HYDERABAD - A condolence meeting in memory of Qadir Broh was organized by Bazm-e Rooh Rehan here at Qasimabad Business forum hall on Sunday,

Poets, writers and intellectuals on the occasion said that there is a need for characters like Qadir Brohi in the academic, literary and political fields.

They said that Qadir Brohi was a symbol of rights anf started the struggle for the rights of workers from the platform of Beri Badha Union. Writer Salim Channa said that characters like Qadir Brohi take the society in a positive direction, we are proud of such personalities and will live forever.

Jan Muhammad Junejo said that Qadir Brohi was associated with him for thirty years, he always stood up to the nobles and Jagirdars. Prof Liaquat Mashori said that Qadir Brohi was a principled person, Secretary General of Bazm-e Rooh Rihaan, Wahid Kandharo said that Qadir Brohi was another example of a person who was a master, always through his character will be in the hearts of people. Ghulam Qadir Buledi, Wazir Abbasi, Darya Khan Pirzado, Faqir Zulfikar, Nihad Junejo, Advocate Imdad Ali Shah presented words of appreciation to Comrade Qadir in the meeting.