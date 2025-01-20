Begum Afifa Mamdot passes away

ISLAMABAD - Former Federal Minister for Health, Social Welfare and Special Education, and special representative of Pakistan at the United Nations, Begum Afifa Mamdot has passed away on Sunday. Begum Afifa Mamdot was the daughter of Nawab Sir Muhammad Jamal Khan Leghari, who represented Dera Ghazi Khan in the Punjab Legislative Council in 1921. Leghari had the honour to chair the first session of the West Punjab Legislative Assembly after Independence. Begum Afifa Mamdot was married to Nawabzada Zulfiqar Ali Khan Mamdot, the son of Nawab Shahnawaz Khan of Mamdot and one of the chief stewards of the Pakistan Movement, and the Muslim League. Her Qul Khwani will be held on Tuesday, the 21st of January, at 3 p.m.