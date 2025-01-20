Besant Hall Cultural centre pays homage to Hameed Sindhi

HYDERABAD - Besant Hall Cultural Centre (BHCC) organized a programme in honour of renowned writer Abdul Hameed Sindhi on Saturday The Director Besant Hall, Sobia Ali Shaikh in her welcome address said that it is honour for her to organize a tribute programme for famous writer. She lauded the contribution of the Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan team particularly its General Secretary Wahid Kandhro who was officiating literary sessions on the Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan platform.

Administrative Officer BHCC and grandson of Hammed Sindhi Salman Arshad Hameed shared various aspects of the life of Hameed Sindhi while his son Arshad Hameed recalled his memories with his father and termed it a big asset.

He said that Hameed Sindhi was the history of Sindhi Literature and the founder of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan. Secretary General Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro said that the literary work of Hameed Sindhi would be remembered for a long time.

He said that Hameed Sindhi provided a literary platform to many famous writers including revolutionary poet Shaikh Ayaz and today’s literary festivals are the testimony of Hameed Sindhi’s untiring literary work. He said that despite son of Deputy Collector Hameed Sindhi never considered him a bureaucrat and dedicated his life for the sake of literature. Ustad Iqbal on the occasion said that although he was not a literary person but a fan of Hameed Sindhi. Writer Nafees Nashad described his memories with Hameed Sindhi and said that as he was the publisher of a Quarterly magazine and got authored fiction from Hameed Sindhi.

Journalist Niaz Panhwar talked about publishing creative work of Hameed Sindhi after his death including articles and columns which he wrote for daily Kawish, He said that in 60’s decade so many literary magazines were published but few magazines received applause from readers including ‘Rooh Rihan’ Taj Joyo on the occasion shed light on the contribution of ‘Rooh Rihan’ Magazine on movement carried in against one-unit.

He quoted the sayings of Qamar Shahbaz and Shaikh Ayaz in which they said that magazines like Rooh Rihan infused a new vigour among them. Eminent Broad caster Naseer Mirza and Shams ul Haq Memon also spoke on the occasion and eulogized the literary contribution of Hameed Sundhi.