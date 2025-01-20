BISE Sargodha releases marks improvement policy

SARGODHA - The Sargodha Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has released its updated policy for matriculation and FA candidates, aligning with the decisions made at the Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen meeting on December 12, 2024. The new policy outlines the criteria for candidates wishing to improve their marks. According to the Controller of Examinations, candidates can appear for mark improvement exams up to four times within a four-year period. However, they are only eligible to apply if they have not obtained a bachelor’s degree or any relevant course. The policy specifies that applicants must be between 23 and 25 years of age to be eligible for the improvement exams. Once a candidate has availed of four chances, they will no longer be eligible to appear for mark improvement exams in the Sargodha Board. Eligible students wishing to apply for the mark improvement exams must do so within seven days of the policy’s issuance. For more information, students can contact the Sargodha Board’s information cell.