British envoy hosts Enterprise Challenge Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Eco-EduTech from Daharki, Sindh yesterday showcased an inspiring business idea centred on using waste material to make learning materials for children with disability. Their innovative approach highlights the power of inclusion and creativity in addressing real-world challenges. The event was hosted by British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott, in Islamabad with King’s Trust International and SEED Ventures.

Enterprise Challenge Pakistan is the largest entrepreneurship national competition for students under the age of 18. This year, the finals, held in Islamabad on 18 January, featured promising start-up ideas from five teams selected from regions throughout Pakistan.

Some of the innovative ideas included: Peshawar: Green Sprout Farm – an innovative solution focused on maximizing agricultural yields while minimizing water and space usage, Multan: Paws on Wheels – a viable business idea revolving around delivering professional pet healthcare services at the doorstep, Quetta: Nutribites – nutrient-packed gummies offering a convenient alternative to traditional pills and tablets and Islamabad: Aqua Wave – a portable water purifying bottle ensuring instant access to clean drinking water anytime, anywhere. Prizes were handed out celebrating innovation, climate friendliness, financial viability and impact. The King’s Trust Global Young Achiever Award Asia 2024 was presented to Mahnoor for her creative business idea of harnessing fly larvae and food waste to create new sustainable products such as organic chicken feed and powdered chitosan.

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott, said, “Meeting these extraordinary young finalists and hearing their innovative business ideas, and how they are helping their communities, has left me energised and hopeful going into 2025. They are a true credit to Pakistan. I’ve no doubt our paths will cross again as they go onto even bigger innovations.” Global Young Achiever Award Winner Mahnoor said, “Enterprise Challenge Pakistan provided me with skills to establish and run a business.

I understood the concept of social enterprises and a sense of giving back to the community. This platform offered both a commercial sense and an ethical perspective, helping us realize how we could benefit society.”

To date, the Enterprise Challenge programme has reached over 8,000 young people, including over 1,700 young people this year. Public schools were engaged through an arrangement with the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, making up 31% of the total schools.