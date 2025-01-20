Cabinet approves phase-II of govt depts rightsizing

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet has approved Phase-II of rightsizing of the Federal Government, allowing restructuring of 53 entities/departments, working under four ministries/divisions, recommending handing over some of them to provinces, winding up of others and downsizing of up to 30 percent employees.

The government is all set to embark upon Phase-II of rightsizing/restructuring of the Federal Ministries/Division and has nominated dozens of entities for downsizing of thousands of employees, official source told The Nation.

According the source, the Federal Cabinet has approved the recommendations related to Phase-II of the restructuring of the federal ministries/division presented by the Committee on rightsizing of the Federal Government.

The ministries that have been nominated for rightsizing in the second phase includes Ministry of Science & Technology (MoST), Commerce Division, Ministry of Housing & Works and Ministry of National Food Security &Research.

Regarding MoST, it has been proposed that its six entities to be wound up, four to be merged and six to be retained in a lean form, a significant reduction of up to 30 percent in workload is anticipated. It has been recommended that MoST reduce scale by 30 percent and reduce staff to officer ratio to 2.5 times from current 5 times.

Regarding Council of Works and Housing Research (CWHR) and Pakistan Council for Science & Technology it has been proposed to wind up and abolish posts in concurrence, retain any critical experts 3-4 in MoST. Regarding Pakistan Engineering Council it has been recommended to cut the employees strength by 20 to 25 percent. Cosmetic Authority of Pakistan under MoST will be wind up, National Metrology Institute of Pakistan will be retained after eliminating vacant posts. The implementation plan with timelines will be submitted to rightsizing committee by 20th January 2025.

Similarly, for Commerce Division it has been recommended that six underlying entities to be wound up, and eight to be retained in a lean form, a significant reduction in workload is anticipated. It was recommended that commerce division reduce scale by 30 percent in proportion to existing pyramid and reduce staff to officers ration to 2.5 time from the current 5.5 times.

It has been recommended that Textile Commissioner’s Organization (TCO) under Commerce Division will be wind up, for Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO), it has been recommended to strengthen but lean out (around 40pc minimum), clear backlog and digitilise IPO within 9 months. Regarding the National Tariff Committee (NTC) it was recommended to carry out need, impact and efficiency audit and formulate way forward as lean digitalised entity with estimated cut on workforce. The review via third party has been recommended for Trade Development Authority of Pakistan(TDAP).It has also been recommended to create roadmap to eliminate public funding for sponsorship and retain purely access/trade negotiation functions only.

Outright privatization or divest via PPP or offer to provinces has been recommended for Garment City Companies.

For seven entities working under Housing and Works, closures, ending government role and downsizing have been recommended. It has been recommended to reduce mandate and restructure ministry in view of winding up/shifting of all attached department/entities, create road map and time line for execution, vacant posts to be abolished completely and staff/officer ration to be reduced to 2.5 times from the existing 3.5 times.

Pak Public Works Department it has been recommended to wind up by 30th June 2025, wind up of National Construction Limited and Pak environmental planning & Architectural Consulting have been recommended. For Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation it has been recommended to extinguish government role after allowing one year in purely convening/support role. The timeline for implementing the decisions is 31st December 2025.For estate office it has been recommended to extinguish government involvement in funding/operations.

For the Ministry of National Food Security & Research winding up of seven entities has been proposed, while nine to be merged or a significant reduction in workload is anticipated and recommended to reduce the workforce by 30 percent and reduced staff to officer ration to 2.5 time from current 3 times. The merger of Federal Seed Certification &Registration Department with NSDRA, retaining of only essential technical resources, abolishing of all remaining/vacant posts with 50 percent of reduction minimum.

The implementation plan with timeline will be submitted to rightsizing committee by 20th January 2025.