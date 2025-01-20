Monday, January 20, 2025
Canada cabinet minister Gould says she is running to replace Trudeau

January 20, 2025
OTTAWA   -  Canadian cabinet minister Karina Gould on Saturday said she would take part in the contest to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as leader of the ruling Liberal Party. Gould, 37, becomes the third serious candidate to announce their candidacy. She is currently the Liberals’ House Leader, in charge of pushing legislation through Parliament. Gould will be up against former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and ex-Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney. The new leader is due to be announced on March 9. Trudeau, under pressure from legislator over the party’s pool poll showing, announced on Jan 6 that he would step down after more than nine years in office.

