China, Pakistan to enhance ties in medical sector: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - There is immense potential for collaboration between Pakistan and China in the growing medical and surgical equipment sector, and Pakistan is working closely with China to achieve sustainable growth in this industry, said Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi.

Speaking at the Pakistan-China B2B Matchmaking Meeting on Medical and Surgical Equipment, hosted by Pakistan’s Embassy in China in partnership with key Chinese organisations, including the China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products, Ambassador Hashmi emphasized the importance of joint ventures and industrial relocation to Pakistan.

He described the Pakistan-China partnership as a model of mutual trust and collective progress.

“Pakistan takes great pride in its unique surgical and medical equipment industry, globally recognised for craftsmanship, precision, and adherence to high-quality standards,” said Hashmi.

He noted that the industry, valued at over $600 million, is expected to grow at more than 8% over the next five years, supported by a well-established supply chain and abundant local resources.

The ambassador underscored Pakistan’s prominence in the global medical equipment sector, particularly the city of Sialkot, which ranks among the top five hubs for surgical instrument manufacturing.

Pakistan currently has 3,900 operational units producing over 25,000 instruments, with exports reaching $450 million in 2023, primarily to the United States, Germany, and China.

He also outlined plans for a dedicated surgical and medical equipment industry park, aimed at enhancing innovation, streamlining operations, and fostering skill development and technological advancement.

Zhou Hui, President of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products, stated that the collaboration aims to position Pakistan as a global hub for medical manufacturing, strengthening its industrial sector while enabling Chinese enterprises to expand their international footprint.

He encouraged Chinese companies to seize this opportunity for shared growth and sustainable development, Gwadar Pro reported.