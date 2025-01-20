Closure of five IPPs to save Rs. 411 billion, Senate committee informed

The Power Division has announced the closure of five Independent Power Producers (IPPs) after negotiations, a move expected to save Rs. 411 billion for the national exchequer. The information was shared during a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee for Energy on Monday.

The committee, chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz, was informed that dollar-based contracts with eight bagasse power generation plants have also been canceled, and revised agreements have been finalized. These revisions are projected to save an additional Rs. 238 billion.

The Senate body decided to review Senator Shibli Faraz's report on the power sector's circular debt. Highlighting the issue, Senator Faraz remarked, “With a mountain of circular debt in the power sector, how can electricity become cheaper? Exports won’t increase if electricity remains expensive.”

The measures are part of the government’s efforts to address inefficiencies in the power sector and tackle the growing burden of circular debt, which has been a persistent challenge for the energy sector.