CM orders revamping of roads, health centres by June 30

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered completion of work on the revamping of health centers and roads across Punjab by the end of current fiscal year. Chairing a special review meeting on the ongoing development projects of roads and health centres across Punjab, the chief minister observed that millions of citizens will benefit from rehabilitation, construction and repair of roads. Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to complete Phase-I of construction and rehabilitation of health centres in the Province by June 30. She emphasised on the timely completion of the project and said,”I will personally inspect and inaugurate newly-constructed Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) in the Province.” The chief minister directed the P&D Department to take appropriate measures for the generation of additional resources. Earlier, the Provincial Secretary Communications & Works Sohail Ashraf gave a detailed briefing on the current status of ongoing development projects in the province. He said,”Out of 462 projects approved under the Road Rehabilitation Program, work has started on 455. More than 25 percent of the work has been completed on the project so far.” He added,”Out of 72 schemes approved under Road Rehabilitation Program Phase II, work has started on 67., whereas more than 24 percent of the work has been completed.”

He also apprised Madam Chief Minister that 75 percent of the construction and rehabilitation work of 1236 basic health units across Punjab has been completed, whereas work on 54 health centres in different areas of Punjab has been accomplished. He highlighted that the construction and rehabilitation of 1164 basic health centers is moving towards completion. As many as 1211 basic health centers are being plastered, 1143 are being floored, while 1004 are being finished.

The CM noted that with the construction of new Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics, the people of remote areas will also be provided with the best health facilities. “For the first time, people of villages will get the environment of top private clinics in cities”. She highlighted that the construction of farm-to-market roads will increase economic activities.

Meanwhile, in order to provide modern traffic facilities in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the authorities concerned to develop separate lanes for cyclists and motorcyclists on Lahore roads.

“Cyclists and motorcyclists will be protected from accidents,” said the chief minister, adding that biker lanes will be built on all roads of Lahore in a phased manner. She highlighted that construction of biker lanes from Ferozepur Road Canal Road to Lahore Bridge is underway in the first phase.

Madam Chief Minister said that a 10-kilometer biker lane was being prepared in beautiful green color. She observed that the modern global concept of bike lanes will reduce accidents and ease traffic flow. She directed the relevant authorities to improve construction quality of the biker lanes.