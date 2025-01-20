CM pledges youth empowerment through education and merit-based initiatives

Addressing a scholarship programme in Dera Ghazi Khan, reaffirmed her government’s commitment to empowering youth through education and merit-based initiatives.

Announcing the successful completion of the current phase of scholarship distribution, the CM promised new measures, including free laptops and e-bikes, to support students. She emphasized the merit-based nature of the scholarships and vowed to resign if any undue influence in the selection process was proven.

Calling Pakistan’s youth the nation’s greatest asset, she pledged to expand the scholarship programme from 30,000 to 50,000 beneficiaries next year, extending eligibility to second and third-year students and aiming to include Balochistan and KP.

Maryam Nawaz criticized her political opponents for neglecting youth welfare and spreading false propaganda on social media. She contrasted her government’s focus on education and unity with those resorting to violence and misinformation.

Highlighting sacrifices made by law enforcement and condemning attacks on institutions, she urged the youth to reject misleading narratives. “We are the custodians of Pakistan’s honour, the ones who acted on May 28, not those involved in the May 9 incidents,” she declared.