Monday, January 20, 2025
Cold, dry weather forecast for most parts of Pakistan

Web Desk
9:28 AM | January 20, 2025
National

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly cold and dry weather across most regions of the country over the next 24 hours. However, very cold conditions are expected in hilly areas, particularly during morning and night hours.

Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in patches across many districts of Punjab and upper Sindh, affecting visibility.

The PMD has also forecast rain and windstorms, accompanied by snowfall over hilly areas, in northern and northwestern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, and the Potohar region.

On Sunday, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most areas. Rain and snow were reported in isolated spots of Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan, while moderate to dense fog covered much of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Leh recorded the lowest temperature in the country, plunging to -9 degrees Celsius.

