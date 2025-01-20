Compassion Mandate

Justice Ayesha Malik’s recent call for strict penalties against the mistreatment of animals is a moment of moral reckoning that deserves widespread commendation. Speaking at the Karachi Bar Association, Justice Malik emphasised the need to address animal cruelty as a critical societal issue. Her stance underscores the importance of recognising animals as sentient beings, deserving not only care but also legal protection.

This progressive approach aligns with the recent efforts of the Punjab government to bolster wildlife protection laws. Together, these initiatives reflect a broader shift towards acknowledging the ethical and ecological dimensions of animal rights. For far too long, animal welfare has been relegated to the sidelines of legislative and public discourse. The fact that a Supreme Court judge has highlighted this issue signals a significant shift in prioritising humane treatment in our justice system. The timing of this advocacy could not be more crucial. Pakistan’s track record on animal rights has been marred by apathy and insufficient enforcement mechanisms. From the mistreatment of domestic animals to the illegal trade in wildlife, these practices not only cause immense suffering but also harm the country’s global image. The proposed penalties could act as a deterrent, sending a strong message that cruelty in any form is unacceptable.

It is heartening to see these issues gaining traction at the highest echelons of the state. However, legislation alone will not suffice. Implementation and public awareness campaigns must go hand-in-hand to foster a culture of compassion. The judiciary’s engagement with this cause is a step in the right direction, and we hope it catalyses more comprehensive reforms.

By taking animal welfare seriously, Pakistan has an opportunity to align itself with global norms and emerge as a nation that values all forms of life.