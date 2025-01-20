CTI stresses collective efforts to save Pakistan’s handwoven carpet industry

LAHORE - Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejaz-ur-Rehman has called for urgent reforms and strategic initiatives to rescue Pakistan’s traditional handwoven carpet industry, which is grappling with severe challenges and a steady decline in exports.

Speaking during a meeting with industry experts here Sunday, he stressed the need to adopt innovative business models including business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) export strategies, to cater to the evolving demands of international markets. “This industry holds immense potential, and by blending the expertise of seasoned craftsmen with the fresh ideas of the younger generation, we can restore its lost glory,” he remarked.

Highlighting the contributions of the sector, Ejaz-ur-Rehman urged the government to recognize its role in providing livelihoods to millions of workers and generating valuable foreign exchange for the country. He noted that Pakistani carpets have consistently showcased superior craftsmanship, earning numerous accolades at international exhibitions for their exceptional quality and contemporary designs. Ejaz-ur-Rehman described the handwoven carpet industry as a historic pillar of Pakistan’s economy, particularly in Punjab, and recalled its role as the country’s first major export earner after independence. “Pakistan was once a global leader in handwoven carpet production and exports, but the past few decades have seen us lose significant ground. Rising production costs and declining exports are key factors driving this downturn,” he mentioned.

He stressed the importance of reducing production costs to remain competitive in global markets and urged the government, manufacturers, and exporters to collaborate on targeted schemes to support skilled workers. These measures, he said, are essentials to keep artisans stay motivated with belief that industry will continue to secure their jobs prospects currently and in future. “The handwoven carpet industry is not just a source of income for millions but also a cultural heritage that reflect Pakistan’s rich craftsmanship. It’s time for decisive action to protect and revitalize this vital sector,” he concluded.