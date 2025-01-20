Customs seizes smuggled goods worth Rs40m

MULTAN - Customs Enforcement conducted an operation in Grain Market here on Sunday seized more than Rs 40 million worth of smuggled goods, which included imported cigarettes, shisha flavors and tobacco. According to Customs sources, 15 trucks carrying the illicit goods were taken into custody during the operation.

Zero tolerance towards smuggling was being shown, sources added.

Three more meters severed over violations

Sui Northern Gas UFG Control Task Force, under the direction of the General Manager, has intensified its efforts against gas theft and disconnected three more meters over violations. During the operation, one meter was disconnected over using for commercial purposes,while two meters taken off by consumers were recovered and seized. The task force also conducting door-to-door checking of about 35 connections. The company vowed to continue these efforts to combat gas theft and illegal activities, ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to consumers.

Faculty development workshop at WU on Jan 20

A one-day workshop under the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Women University to improve leadership among teachers is scheduled to be held on January 20. According to university spokesperson, the event would involve faculty members from all departments and QEC members.

The workshop aims to enhance leadership skills and improve the professional capabilities of QEC members. It will also provide an opportunity to faculty members share their experiences and insights.

Department heads have been directed to submit the names of selected faculty and other members to the Quality Enhancement Cell and ensure their participation in the workshop.

Couple killed in road accident

A man and his wife were killed in a road accident on Bhakkar Road, Kror Lal Esan on Sunday. According to Rescue-1122, a speeding passenger bus hit a motorcyclist. As a result, the riders were injured and died on-the-spot. The deceased were identified as Manzoor Hussain and Shiza Mai. The bodies were handed over to their families. The bus driver managed to escape after the incident. The Local police started investigation for arrest of the driver.